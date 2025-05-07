Jimmy Fallon Grills Nate Bargatze for Claim He’s Wearing ‘Darth Vader’s Watch,’ Finds Lack of Faith Disturbing | Video

Comedian and soon-to-be Emmys host Nate Bargatze wore “Darth Vader’s Watch” during his visit to “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” and if you have questions about what that means, exactly, you have that in common with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon immediately remarked on the timepiece on Tuesday night’s show, to which Bargatze responded, “It’s Darth Vader’s watch. How crazy is that?”

Confused as anyone would be, Fallon said: “I didn’t even know Darth Vader wore a watch.”

It took a significant amount of swashbuckling for the two to reveal the truth of the claim – “I got it from a guy … he said it’s Darth Vader’s watch” was one of Bargatze’s many mystifying answers – and at one point Fallon had to ask: “Like, Darth Vader from the movie ‘Star Wars?’ Or, like, a DJ from Burning Man or something?”

“No, that’s – You’re being ridiculous,” Bargatze shot back.

After a bit more going around in circles, the comedian established that the watch had belonged to David Prowse, the actor who wore the Darth Vader suit during filming. The circle was now complete – but Fallon still had questions, asking whether Prowse had worn the watch under the costume.

“Well, I don’t know if he had this watch during the filming of that movie, but it’s – he later had it,” Bargatze said, producing a Getty Images photo of Prowse wearing the exact watch at Heathrow Airport. “This is an investment.”

“Nate, I think this is a terrible investment,” Fallon said.

Bargatze found the host’s lack of faith disturbing.

“I feel like you’ve asked more questions than I’ve asked when I bought this watch,” Bargatze said. “So why are you sucking the fun out of it?”

Watch the watch exchange in the video above.