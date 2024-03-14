Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be his running mate in the 2024 election, and Jimmy Fallon thinks that would be a “great choice.” But, that’s mostly because Kennedy’s other friends once included multiple men convicted of sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Rodgers, who is as strongly opposed to vaccines as Kennedy, is on the veep shortlist, along with wrestler-turned-governor Jesse Ventura. And, for Fallon, those two men being at the top of Kennedy’s list “really makes you wonder who’s at the bottom.”

During his monologue on Wednesday night, Fallon first poked fun at Rodgers and Kennedy’s shared distrust of vaccines, before seriously weighing the possibility.

“RFK Jr. was like ‘Wanna give it a shot?’ And Rodgers was like ‘NO! But I will give it a horse dewormer,’” he joked.

But, thinking on it a bit, the “Tonight Show” host argued that Rodgers may not actually be a bad call.

“To be honest, Aaron Rodgers would actually be a great choice, considering RFK Jr.’s other friends,” Fallon said.

At that, the host pulled up a clip of Kennedy during an interview, during which he openly admitted that “I knew Harvey Weinstein, I knew Roger Ailes. I knew OJ Simpson, came to my house, Bill Cosby came to my house.”

Those men were, of course, all accused of and/or convicted of rape, save for OJ Simpson, who was accused of murder. As the footage ended, Fallon merely looked dumbstruck, needing a moment before he moved on.

