Jimmy Fallon Names the Sign That’ll Let Him Know ‘Something’s Actually Wrong’ With Trump’s Health | Video

Following President Trump’s uncharacteristic week-long disappearance from the public eye, Jimmy Fallon has decided that there will be one definitive sign indicating “something’s actually wrong” going forward. And it’ll be something the vice president does.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, returning after a two-week hiatus for Labor Day, Fallon poked fun at Trump’s odd absence, which began last week following a cabinet meeting. The president’s calendar was cleared of any events or speaking engagements, and the few photos released of him were blurry and far-off. It led many to speculate that perhaps Trump had died, or at the very least had a major health scare.

“After not being seen in public for several days, today he appeared in the Oval Office, which means it’s six more weeks of dictatorship,” Fallon joked, comparing Trump to Groundhog Day icon Punxsutawney Phil.

Play video

That said, Fallon appeared to be largely unfazed by Trump’s disappearance. For the “Tonight Show” host, there will be one clear warning sign to watch out for.

“I’ll know something’s actually wrong with Trump when JD Vance starts stocking up on eyeliner,” Fallon joked. “That’s when I know it’s real.”

The late night host also poked fun at the few photos that surfaced of Trump playing golf over the weekend, pointing out how blurry and distant they are.

“Either Trump is fine, or he’s Bigfoot,” Fallon quipped. “I don’t know”

As he continued, the comedian also joked about the viral video of someone appearing to throw a large trash bag out of an upper window of the White House. Though Trump himself claimed the video is “probably AI-generated,” Fallon had another guess.

“Don’t worry, it’s just the Epstein files,” he said. “It’s all good. We got ’em, don’t worry.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.