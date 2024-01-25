Jimmy Fallon has a few questions for New York City mayor Eric Adams after the politician’s third state of the city address.

Before Adams laid out his plans for the future of the city, he took a moment to acknowledge his deputy mayors in an unusual way. During his address, Adams thanked First Deputy Mayor Wright, Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor Maria Torres‑Springer, Deputy Mayor Williams‑Isom, Deputy Mayor Almanzar and his chief of staff Camille Joseph.

“These women, let me tell you something. You know, you may cut the umbilical cord, but that fluid that carries you is something that’s spiritual and lasts a lifetime,” Adams said on Wednesday.

“Are there any normal leaders left anywhere?” an incredulous Fallon asked on NBC hours later. “What the hell is going on? What is happening?”

That’s far from the only elected leader Fallon mocked. Earlier in his opening monologue, the late night host joked that former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was so fired up for his New Hampshire victory speech that he came on stage “riding Ron DeSantis like a horse.” The Florida governor pulled out of the 2024 election earlier this month.

Fallon also made fun of Trump for being angry at Nikki Hayley for staying in the race in spite of his victory. “I tell you, there’s nothing scarier than watching someone angrily dance to the ‘YMCA,’” Fallon quipped, nodding to the song Trump has played at many of his campaign rallies. The NBC host then proceeded to do his own version of an angry “YMCA” dance.

The NBC host also had some jokes for presidential hopeful Nikki Haley. The South Carolina governor has made it clear that she has no intention of dropping out of the race to be the Republican nominee. Following her loss in New Hampshire, Haley released a statement saying, “We aren’t going anywhere.”

“I’m not sure if that slogan’s going to work,” Fallon said. “It’s not the best. She was like, ‘Seriously, we’re out of gas money. At this point, we’re not going anywhere. We’re begging for Uber pools.”