Jimmy Fallon Unveils Cheeky Slogan for Matt Gaetz’s Possible Florida Governor Run | Video

If Matt Gaetz actually does campaign to become governor of Florida, Jimmy Fallon has some ideas for him.

Fallon led with “Don’t Google Me,” which earned a big laugh from his audience on Wednesday night. That was followed by “Make Botox Great Again” — a reference to the rumors about Gaetz’s changed appearance — and “Not Not On-Brand for Florida.” All three of these fake slogans were accompanied by the same unflattering photo of Gaetz.

On Tuesday, Gaetz told The Tampa Bay Times, “I have a compelling vision for the state.” A day later, he then confirmed to The New York Times that he had spoken to President-elect Donald Trump about a possible bid for governor. Florida’s gubernatorial election will take place in November of 2026 as the current governor, Ron DeSantis, is term-limited. DeSantis was elected in both 2018 and 2022.

Previously, Gaetz was Trump’s nominee for attorney general. He withdrew from the vetting process before a House Ethics panel report was released, which accused Gaetz of using illegal drugs, engaging in prostitution and committing statutory rape. He also allegedly took gifts and lodging for a 2018 trip to the Bahamas that was well above what is monetarily permissible.

When Fallon wasn’t mocking Gaetz on Wednesday night, he was taking aim at Facebook. “The Tonight Show” host joked about the social media platform’s elimination of fact checkers, saying, “There’s more accurate information on Tinder.”

The NBC host also made fun of the company’s decision to add Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White to Meta’s board of directors by debuting an ad filled with explosions, lies and bald eagles. Watch the full monologue, above.