Jimmy Fallon Attempts a Field Goal Kick in Detroit: ‘Suck It, Chicago’ | Video

NBC brings “The Tonight Show” to the Detroit Opera House and the Lions’ football field

JD Knapp
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon does Detroit (NBC)

Jimmy Fallon left New York for a stop in Detroit on Monday night — and he made the most of his time in Motor City.

After an opening monologue song dedicated to everything Motown and the 313 have to offer, including references to Eminem, pedal pubs and quarterback Jared Goff, “The Tonight Show” took the cameras out of the Detroit Opera House for a bit with the Detroit Lions’ mascot, Roary.

Naturally, Steve Higgins and Fallon put on blue body suits as their uniforms as they learned to kick a field goal. And the comedians had a lot of pressure on them, considering the live audience literally stopped the show to chant “Goff” earlier in the segment.

The one-night only episode in Michigan also featured appearances from Aidan Hutchinson, Common, Ford CEO Jim Farley, Cade Cunningham and Keegan-Michael Key, the latter of whom even called the late night host the Lions’ good luck charm.

Despite normally filming at Studio 6B at 30 Rock, Fallon has also previously taped in cities such as Orlando, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC before streaming next day on Peacock.

Read Next
Broadcast, Cable Notch First TV Viewership Gains Since April, Boosted by College Football, New School Year

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments