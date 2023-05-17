Jimmy Fallon got blasted on the upstart social media platform Bluesky for a post in which he proudly announced he was diving into the new Nintendo video game, “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

Bluesky users quickly replied with negative takes to his “Zelda” post, indicating that instead of playing games he should be focused on making sure his employees get paid.

If you have a Blue Sky account, we are bullying Jimmy Fallon pic.twitter.com/1f3R0C5QXb — Matt the 💪 Buff Arm Dude 💪 (@undefeatedmatt) May 17, 2023

While some Bluesky users went after Fallon telling him to “pay his writers,” (which is, in fact, happening), others made the distinction to pay his workers. This differentiation is key because, while Fallon has ensured that writers will be paid amid the ongoing writers’ strike, non-writing, non-union staff are being put on unpaid leave while the WGA strike unfolds.

“Wow, cool dude,” said one post, among several you can see below. “Maybe you can build something that pays your staff since you seem unwilling to.”

Fallon did not immediately reply to the posts or directly address them.

“Jimmy Fallon thinking he could show up here while not paying his writers is, in a way, the funniest thing he’s done in a long time,” another user posted.

For those not familiar with Bluesky Social, it’s a decentralized social network alternative to Twitter. “Decentralized” means it’s a blockchain-based platform with publicly inspectable code and a build structure that avoids giving the platform itself arbitrary censorship powers over its users (in stark contrast to Twitter, Facebook, and the other social network titans).

Given the rise in popularity of decentralized platforms such as Bluesky and Mastodon, major personalities such as Fallon have worked to adapt and integrate themselves into the new environments.

As for the game Fallon was playing in his largely frowned upon post, it’s “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” the new Nintendo Switch Zelda title that’s smashed sales records and scored rave reviews from virtually all major publications.