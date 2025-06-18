Jimmy Fallon Says Trump’s Approval Ratings Have Never Been Lower and Elon Musk ‘Has Never Been Higher’ | Video

Following the latest polls, Jimmy Fallon wasted no time in mocking President Donald Trump’s dropping approval ratings. A new poll from Quinnipiac, which was released this week, found that Trump’s approval ratings fell to 38% — marking the fifth consecutive month his ratings have dropped.

“Trump’s approval ratings have never been lower, and, thanks to all the drugs, Elon Musk has never been higher,” Fallon joked on Tuesday night.

That wasn’t the only jab the late night host had for the current administration. “Several states just sued the company 23andMe to challenge its sale of more than 15 million DNA profiles,” Fallon said. “The profiles even included some people in the news, and you can tell why they don’t want the info getting out. For instance, it reveals that secretary of defense Pete Hegseth is 10% Norwegian and 90% L.A. Looks X-treme Hold Hair Gel.”

The NBC host went on to mock several other people in the Trump cabinet, too.

For instance, he revealed that Vice President JD Vance is “30% Scottish and 70% Cabbage Patch,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller is “50% Russian and 50% thumb” and United States secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem is ” 25% Dutch and 75% a Target manager’s worst nightmare.” As for Trump, he was dubbed “1% Irish, 99% McRib.”

But the “Tonight Show” didn’t limit its silly jabs to the Trump administration. Democratic governor of California Gavin Newson was labelled “40% German, 60% Golden Bachelor,” and the NBC show noted that Elon Musk “100% is the father.” Watch the full opening monologue above.