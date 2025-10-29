Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump May Have Found His ‘Soulmate’ in Japan Prime Minister | Video

Jimmy Fallon jokingly revealed during Tuesday night’s edition of “The Tonight Show” that he thinks President Trump may have found true love during his overseas trip to Japan.

Sanae Takaichi, who formally took office in Japan on Oct. 21, went out of her way to make Trump feel as welcome as possible in the country.

“Today, President Trump was in Tokyo, where he attended a meeting and ate lunch with the new Prime Minister of Japan,” Fallon recapped, before joking, “The Prime Minister said it was her first time seeing someone dip their sushi in ketchup.”

“The Prime Minister gifted Trump a golf bag, a golden putter and told him that she had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Fallon told “Tonight Show” viewers. “Trump was like, ‘I think I found my soulmate. Oh my.’”

Fallon also noted that Japan has committed to giving the U.S. 250 of its cherry blossom trees in honor of America’s 250th anniversary next year.

“Trump was like, ‘Thank you. I look forward to bulldozing them for my presidential driving range. I gotta put in a driving range that goes there. Knock ’em right down,’” Fallon joked, while imitating the president. You can watch the full “Tonight Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

Trump was not the only target Fallon had jokes for Tuesday night. The “Tonight Show” host also took aim at MSNBC over its forthcoming rebranding.

“MSNBC just announced that on Nov. 15 they’ll officially change their name to MS NOW,” Fallon noted. In response to his studio audience’s hushed, unimpressed reaction to the new name, the late night comedian added, “Even the people who came up with Tubi were like, ‘Eh. Not the best.’”

Fallon was not done there.

“Elon Musk just launched his own version of Wikipedia called Grokipedia,” the “Tonight Show” host remarked. “It’s not the worst name because someone already has the name MS NOW.”

Later, Fallon granted a “wish” for one of his audience members by putting her in the middle of a surprise performance by a number of shirtless “Magic Mike Live!” performers.