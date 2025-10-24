Jimmy Fallon Calls Out Donors for Trump’s White House Ballroom: ‘Not the List of Names We’re Looking for’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon joined in on the growing commentary surrounding Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project after it was revealed that major tech companies were helping fund the renovation.

The comedian addressed the controversial demolition during Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” where he laid into the ballroom project as something “nobody wants.”

“Yeah, and get this, Trump just raised the estimated cost of his new ballroom by $100 million, to a total of $300 million,” Fallon said. “America’s like, ‘It’s nice to know even the president can get ripped off on renovations.’”

However, it was the list of donors helping bring Trump’s passion project to life that prompted a real zinger from Fallon. “Speaking of the ballroom, I saw that the White House just released the list of donors giving money to the project,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum went on. “Americans heard and were like, ‘Yeah, still not the list of names we’re looking for. But, you’re getting there. Closer. Give us the …’”

It appears Fallon was alluding to the elusive Epstein files, which are believed to have the deceased child sex offender’s so-called client list. However, the Trump administration has downplayed the documents as a merely “hoax.”

He added: “Some donors include Apple, Google and Microsoft. Although, when it comes to sponsoring a bigger ballroom, you’d think Fruit of the Loom and MeUndies would be involved. Another donor is Hard Rock International. So, don’t be surprised when this [a giant guitar-shaped building] is the new East Wing.”

Fallon’s joke was a rare political swing for the late night personality, having previously stated in September that “The Tonight Show” has “never really been that political.”

“We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works,” Fallon said on CNBC at the time. “Our monologues are kind of the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was doing ‘The Tonight Show.’”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue below.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.