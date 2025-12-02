Jimmy Fallon Pitches White House Epstein List Advent Calendar: ‘Behind Each Door Is a Name’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon used part of his “Tonight Show” monologue Monday night to pitch how the White House could use the still-unreleased Epstein Files to spice up the holidays this year.

Fallon’s remarks came the same day First Lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House decorations, which include 51 Christmas trees and 2,000 strands of lights, and announced the official, overarching theme to be “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” While Fallon said the decorations were “nice,” he could not help but wish that the theme had been a bit more inventive.

“I kind of wish they’d spice it up a little bit, you know? Like, maybe [with] the nativity scene, just put the animals that Trump identified on his last cognitive test,” the “Tonight Show” host pitched. “How about a big advent calendar, but behind each door is a name from the Epstein List?”

In case those ideas were not appealing enough, Fallon additionally offered, “How about they replace the Elf on the Shelf with [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio?” That pitch was accompanied by a photoshopped image of Rubio as, you guessed it, a Christmas elf. You can check out Fallon’s full Monday “Tonight Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

Fallon was not done taking shots at the White House’s 2025 holiday decor. The “Tonight Show” comedian also noted that a cookie model of the White House was made this year using 120 pounds of gingerbread.

“Just like the real White House, Trump demolished half of it in one weekend,” Fallon joked.

Pivoting, Fallon commented on the Trump administration’s increasingly controversial attacks on suspected drug-running boats in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Mocking Trump’s strategy for the operation, the “Tonight Show” host jested, “Step one was ‘Launch missiles at fishing boats.’ Step two is, ‘Okay, now what?’”

Fallon subsequently wrapped up his monologue by noting that 2025 was the first year in a decade where not a single hurricane made it to United States. “Even the hurricanes were like, ‘I think they’re dealing with enough right now,’” Fallon said.