With concerns over the impact of so-called artificial intelligence continuing to mount as it gets integrated into more and more industries, Jimmy Kimmel found definitive proof this week that the technology is indeed “trying to kill us.”

To kick off his monologue on Thursday night, the ABC host noted that the Los Angeles wildfires are still burning, but fortunately have not increased in size in the last few days. That said, their continued burning means more smoke and hazardous particles in the air, which are dangerous for people to breathe in.

But apparently, Google’s AI summary doesn’t think that.

“This morning, I asked Google AI where the best air quality in Southern California is,” Kimmel revealed. “It said Altadena, which is not the right answer.”

Indeed, Altadena has been one of the hardest hit towns, as it was the epicenter of the Eaton fire. One week after the worst of the flames, there’s very little left but ash. But Altadena wasn’t the only recommendation from Google’s AI, according to Kimmel.

“It said Altadena, Glendora and the Pacific Palisades were the top three in air quality,” he revealed. “Just in case you been wondering if AI really is trying to kill us, it is.”

The Pacific Palisades are, of course, where the largest fire broke out and is still burning, with thousands displaced and thousands of structures fully destroyed.

For the record, TheWrap searched the same question Kimmel did — “where is the best air quality in southern california” — at the time of this writing, and received the same results, which you can see below.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.