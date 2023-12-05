Jimmy Kimmel Says He Believes Trump ‘For Once’ Over Claims That He Was Eating ‘Too Much’ Instead of Not Eating | Video

Trump disputed the claim in Liz Cheney’s book that he was depressed and not eating after the 2020 election

After years and years of mocking Donald Trump, the unthinkable in late night has happened: Jimmy Kimmel has finally agreed with the embattled former president.

During the comedian’s monologue on Monday night, he dove into Trump’s latest round of Truth Social posts, which were about Liz Cheney’s recently released book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.” In a widely circulated segment of the book, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said that he had to go to Mar-a-Lago to convince Trump to eat because he was so depressed after losing the 2020 election.

On Truth Social, Trump disputed that story, writing instead, “I was not depressed. I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much.”

“For once I believe him, by the way,” Kimmel said on his ABC show.

“Why would he mention this?” Kimmel continued, noting that these corrections happen “for no reason.” “Whatever someone says, he has to say the opposite. He can’t help it. Call him unstable, call him dumb, he says, ‘I’m a stable genius.’”

Jimmy Kimmel and George Santos
Read Next
Jimmy Kimmel Pitches George Santos as Trump's Running Mate: 'Wouldn't That Be Great?' | Video

The late night host then joked that he should start saying things just to “see what he will contradict.” “Like I say, ‘Trump looks terrible in women’s shoes,’ and he says, ‘No one looks better than Trump in women’s shoes. When I wear pumps, people come up with tears in their eyes and say, “Sir, we’ve never seen calves as sexy as yours.’”

Trump also clarified on his Truth Social account that the real reason for McCarthy’s Florida visit was “to get my support” and “to bring the Republican party together.”

“In that case, file that under wasted trip,” Kimmel said before mocking Trump for misspelling McCarthy’s name twice. Instead of spelling it “Kevin,” the former president spelled it as “Keven.”

“The guy who is constantly questioning Biden’s mental sharpness cannot spell, not only one of the most common names in the world, but also the name of his costar in ‘Home Alone 2,’” Kimmel joked.

Watch the clip from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.

Lawrence O'Donnell on Morning Joe
Read Next
Lawrence O'Donnell Denounces Trump's Anti-MSNBC Threats: 'This Is What He Believes Works for Him' | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.