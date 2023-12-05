After years and years of mocking Donald Trump, the unthinkable in late night has happened: Jimmy Kimmel has finally agreed with the embattled former president.

During the comedian’s monologue on Monday night, he dove into Trump’s latest round of Truth Social posts, which were about Liz Cheney’s recently released book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.” In a widely circulated segment of the book, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said that he had to go to Mar-a-Lago to convince Trump to eat because he was so depressed after losing the 2020 election.

On Truth Social, Trump disputed that story, writing instead, “I was not depressed. I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much.”

“For once I believe him, by the way,” Kimmel said on his ABC show.

“Why would he mention this?” Kimmel continued, noting that these corrections happen “for no reason.” “Whatever someone says, he has to say the opposite. He can’t help it. Call him unstable, call him dumb, he says, ‘I’m a stable genius.’”

The late night host then joked that he should start saying things just to “see what he will contradict.” “Like I say, ‘Trump looks terrible in women’s shoes,’ and he says, ‘No one looks better than Trump in women’s shoes. When I wear pumps, people come up with tears in their eyes and say, “Sir, we’ve never seen calves as sexy as yours.’”

Trump also clarified on his Truth Social account that the real reason for McCarthy’s Florida visit was “to get my support” and “to bring the Republican party together.”

“In that case, file that under wasted trip,” Kimmel said before mocking Trump for misspelling McCarthy’s name twice. Instead of spelling it “Kevin,” the former president spelled it as “Keven.”

“The guy who is constantly questioning Biden’s mental sharpness cannot spell, not only one of the most common names in the world, but also the name of his costar in ‘Home Alone 2,’” Kimmel joked.

Watch the clip from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.