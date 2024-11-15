Jimmy Kimmel Proposes a ‘Better’ Reality Show Host for President – Jeff Probst, RuPaul, Ryan Seacrest | Video

After joking that Donald Trump is planning to run America “like it’s a reality show,” Jimmy Kimmel shared an idea: What if the United States chose a “better” host?

But don’t worry, this wasn’t just a stray thought. The ABC comedian came prepared with a list of names, starting with “Survivor” host Jeff Probst.

“He’s smart, he’s fair, he wears kind of safari clothes you see in the old movies. He knows how to settle disputes between warring tribes. Jeff Probst would have been a great president,” Kimmel said Thursday night. That was just the beginning of Kimmel’s great idea.

“What about the host of ‘The Amazing Race’? That guy whose name I don’t ever remember?” Kimmel continued, referring to Phil Keoghan. “Somehow he’s managed to win 10 Emmy awards even though we don’t have any idea what his name is. He’s been everywhere. He can strengthen our ties all around the world.”

Also on Kimmel’s list are “Drag Race” host RuPaul, whom he said “would throw the most fabulous inauguration party in American history,” and former “Project Runway” co-host, Tim Gunn. “Americans love guns. His catchphrase is ‘Make it work.’ It could be just the message we need,” Kimmel continued.

“Dancing With the Stars” hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough made the cut as well. “You think old Vlad Putin wouldn’t bend over if he got a call from Julianne Hough? Of course he would,” he said. Kimmel then had a wildcard pick with “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon, someone he said “believes that children are our future, so much so that he fathered 25 of them.”

Kimmel also pitched “old reliable” — Ryan Seacrest.

“President is the only job he hasn’t had yet,” the ABC star said. “Ryan could do this. He’s never stopped working. He’s proven he can stand up to dictators — Simon Cowell — and who knows more about free and fair elections than the man who saved us from Sanjaya?”

“Anyone would be better,” Kimmel added. “What I’m trying to say is we screwed up. Donald Trump is like the Worst People’s Choice Awards every day now.” Watch the full monologue above.