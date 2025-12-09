Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Contract Extension With Trump Shout-Out: ‘Last Thing I Want to Do Is Upset You’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel issued a cheeky shout-out to Donald Trump while confirming his contract extension Monday evening.

The late night host shared with his studio audience that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was renewed through May 2027, joking he’d remain on the air until then or “until the world ends, whichever comes first.”

Of course, Kimmel had a special message for the president, who has repeatedly called for him to be fired this year. After roasting Trump for his complaints about “60 Minutes” following the Marjorie Taylor Greene interview, Kimmel noted with a smirk that he had more entertainment news that may “upset” the president.

“Well, I’m sorry that you feel that way about ’60 Minutes,’” he noted. “And the last thing I want to do is upset you during this sensitive time, but I have one more bit of entertainment news to share and that is that I’ve decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year.”

He continued: “Our show has been renewed until May of 2027 or until the world ends, whichever comes first. But I thought about it. I gave it a lot of thought and decided I would like to spend less time with my family. And so, to our audience here and at home I’m honored and humbled to be a part of your routine — whether it’s in bed at night or during your morning toilet time. It means a lot to me to have your attention and to work with this great group of people for another year.”

Word of Kimmel’s contract extension arrived earlier on Monday, mere months after the late night host was embroiled in controversy due to his comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s murder, which took him off the air for nearly a week in September.

The drama started back on Sept. 17, when ABC shared that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be “pre-empted indefinitely” following Kimmel’s remarks about Kirk’s alleged shooter. The suspension extended down through the ABC affiliate stations owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcasting — though, Kimmel was reinstated by ABC’s parent company Disney less than a week later.

In the wake of the drama, Trump has repeatedly criticized Kimmel. Back in November, Trump ranted about Kimmel on Truth Social, where he asked ABC to “get the bum off the air!”

He added: “Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage.”

At the time, Kimmel responded to Trump by slamming him as a “snowflake,” adding: “I have honestly lost count now of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air… Every five weeks he flips out and wants me fired.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.