Kimmel Says It Makes Sense George Santos Wore Roommate’s Stolen Scarf to Trump Rally: ‘Stealing Was the Theme’ (Video)

Republican congressman George Santos – who also happens to be a serial liar, con artist and apparent grifter – is in the news again for even more outrageous reasons, and Jimmy Kimmel naturally couldn’t resist it all as monologue fodder on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

One of these reasons is the bizarre news that Santos stole an irreplaceable item of clothing from a former roommate, which Santos then had the gall to wear while speaking at a rally in support of Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow the government after losing the 2020 election.

Kimmel found that very appropriate however, since “stealing was the theme of the rally.”

Kimmel also talked about all the aliases Santos has used, and came up with some amusing ones of his own.

And yes, he also talked about how Santos scammed $3,000 via a fake dog charity that among other things ripped off a homeless veteran.

“You know, in Washington, it’s committee assignment week in the House of Representatives, where a lot of the focus has been on a colorful new member named George Santos. George Santos, despite being exposed as a fraud, this guy has an almost-comical list of lies to his name now. It was assigned to not one, but two committees,” Kimmel noted.

“New Speaker Kevin McCarthy put him on the science committee, and the space and technology committee. Which makes sense because he’s the only congressman who found a cure for cancer, and successfully manned a mission to Mars, all this year alone,” Kimmel continued, parodying the brazen lies Santos tells.

“But George’s former roommate was on CNN last night, and it’s always a bad sign when your former roommate’s on CNN – never a positive. He alleged that his old pal was, on top of everything else, a scarf thief.”

Kimmel then played a clip from that interview and a clip of Santos speaking at the aforementioned Trump rally

“Hey, what’s the problem? Stealing was the theme of the rally. Of course you’re gonna,” Kimmel joked.

“The roommate also said Santos told him he used a Jewish-sounding name, Anthony Zebrowski, for the GoFundMe, because he thought it would encourage Jewish people to donate more,” Kimmel continued, playing a clip of that very claim. This got the host to his list of aliases.

“And it turns out George Santos may not even be his real name. He’s gone by a number of names including the names George Santos, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zebrowski, LL Cool G, Supreme Court Justice George Bader Ginsberg, George Costantos, Melania, Malala, Madonna and King George Batman Santos-Clooney.”

After noting yet another bizarre twist — Santos, a public opponent of drag queens, turns out to have once been one, Kimmel essentially said he’s the next Donald Trump.

“So I don’t know what his real name is, but all I know is he’s beautiful. And he’s gonna make a pretty damn fine President of the United States.”

Watch the whole “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue above now.