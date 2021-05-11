Jimmy Kimmel Identifies How Caitlyn Jenner Is Most Like Trump (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel seems to have identified a very specific way California Republican and wannabe governor Caitlyn Jenner is very much like a certain disgraced ex-president.

Jenner disclosed this week that she didn’t bother voting in the 2020 election. Instead, she just went to a country club a played golf.

“Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work. I mean, it’s overwhelming.” Jenner said — which of course also theoretically applies governor as well. “It was voting day and I thought the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there. And I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day and I just couldn’t get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I said, ‘I’m not doing that.'”

So yeah, basically deciding to play golf instead of actually engaging in one of the most important political moments in U.S. history is really on par with another prominent Republican, as Kimmel pointed out in his monologue Tuesday, while also roasting Jenner’s very likely to be hugely unsuccessful attempt to become governor of California.

“Here in California – Caitlyn Jenner – is learning that – running for Governor – isn’t exactly like running in the Olympics. She is polling at 6% – in our upcoming recall election,” Kimmel said. He’s right by the way.

“Well behind two other Republicans,” Kimmel contined. “You know who those other Republicans are who are ahead of Caitlyn Jenner? No one does. No one had any idea. Because none of them were on the E! Network.”

Then Kimmel got to the point: “Caitlyn Jenner is hoping to become our next Governor – even though she admits she did not vote in the last election. But she had a super solid reason for not going to the polls” — at this point he played a clip of her interview in which she admitted she didn’t vote.

“She’s gonna be a great Governor, huh? Instead of voting, she played golf. Maybe she should be running for President instead.”

That quip was obviously a reference for Donald Trump, who spent 22% of his presidency playing golf. Watch the full monologue above. The Jenner stuff happens 4 minutes and 30 seconds in.