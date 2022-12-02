Kimmel Diagnoses Kanye West as ‘Black White Supremacist': ‘He’s Wearing the Wrong Color Hood’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel railed against recent remarks Kanye “Ye” West made during an interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones.

“One of our most talent and deranged pop stars, Donald Trump dinner companion Kanye West sat down for three hours of complete insanity with the despicable Alex Jones,” Kimmel noted during Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “It was just two guys who lost a billion dollars each, hanging out.”

During the interview with Jones, West said that he “sees good things about Hitler,” incorrectly claiming that the Nazi dictator invented highways and the microphone. He also said that “every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“Especially Hitler?,” Jimmy Kimmel said, shocked. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” Ye, as it were, was wearing ski mask-like black hood that covered his face throughout the interview.

“By the way, Hitler did not invent highways or the microphone. In fact, Kanye seems to be the first person to even claim Hitler invented the microphone,” Kimmel continued. “I think he might be referencing, there’s an old myth that said the Nazis invented the microwave oven. A microwave is not a microphone. It’s like saying Alexander Graham Bell invented the telescope, they’re different things.”

Kimmel noted that he’s “never seen anything like this” and that “we have a Black white supremacist running around.”

“You know an interview has gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking: ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy,'” he joked.

West later said in the interview with Jones that he loves Nazis, prompting Jones to cut to break. But before cutting away, Jones said the interview was “absolutely lit.”

“Yeah, its lit like a tiki torch in Charlottesville, thats what it is,” Kimmel quipped.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.