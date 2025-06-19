Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Kristi Noem’s Hospitalized Allergic Reaction Was to a Dog | Video

Jimmy Kimmel has one big hope for United States secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem’s recent hospitalization.

“She had to rush to the hospital yesterday for what they said was an allergic reaction. I hope she had an allergic reaction to a dog. I really do,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Noem has since been released from the hospital. But the former South Dakota governor became the subject of headlines last year when her memoir revealed that she killed her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket. Noem explained that she shot Cricket because the dog was bad at pheasant hunting. Though she used the puppy murder as an example of how she’s willing to make hard choices and do the dirty work, the story backfired, spawning a cycle of negative press attention for Noem.

Kimmel brought up Noem in the wake of a report that claimed there was infighting int he White House after Brooke Rollins, the current secretary of agriculture, asked Trump to change his deportation policy to let farm workers stay. Both Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller opposed that measure. Trump did briefly change the policy before changing his mind again. During his monologue, Kimmel mocked Miller’s slurred pronunciation of “Saturday Night Live” and utilized Trump’s alleged nickname for the politician, “Weird Stephen.”

The first part of Kimmel’s monologue was devoted to Trump’s decision to erect two flag poles in the White House lawn.

“I think what happened was someone told Trump his poll numbers were bad and he was like, ‘Well then let’s add two more poles,’” Kimmel joked. “He spent more time raising these flags than he spent raising Eric and Don Jr. combined today.” Watch the full opening monologue below.