Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Newsom Saying Trump Was There for CA During Covid: Like Michael Myers ‘Was There for Us’ on Halloween | Video

Despite Donald Trump wanting to put conditions on Los Angeles wildfire relief, California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked the president for his potential help during a visit to the city this week. And that just made Jimmy Kimmel laugh.

Really, the ABC host thinks Newsom was just doing “his best to make nice.” While Trump was in town, Newsom specifically told the president in front of press that “you were there for us during COVID, and we won’t forget it.”

“Which is like telling Michael Myers he was there for us [on] Halloween, and we won’t forget it,” Kimmel joked. “But we need money, what are you going to do?”

“I think it’s important to remember the man criticizing us for our response to the fire is the man who suggested we inject bleach into our bodies to stop COVID,” he added later. “Same guy, same person.”

That said, Kimmel noted during his monologue that he thinks, despite Trump’s previous harsh words towards Newsom — who the president recently blamed for the fires and called “Newscum” — the president might actually like the governor.

Watching the footage of Newsom greeting Trump and his wife at the airport, Kimmel narrated how he thinks the interaction actually went.

“I happen to believe that Trump likes Gavin Newsom. I think he looks at Gavin Newsom, he’s like, ‘Damn you, Don Jr., why can’t you…?’” Kimmel joked. “I mean, look, he gives his tricep a little pat. Newsom tells him he looks strong. He thanks him for sending his ex-wife Kimberly to Greece. A couple little — ‘You are good looking. I am good looking, and it’s a big part of why we are both here.’ Trump agrees wholeheartedly.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.