Jimmy Kimmel Mocks RFK Jr.’s Heroin Endorsement: ‘He Believes in Every Drug Except the Ones That Keep You Alive’

Jimmy Kimmel swapped out some of his Matt Gaetz jokes to focus on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Specifically, the ABC host focused on an interview that reemerged, showing the politician talking about the benefit illegal drugs had on his life.

“Now with Matt Gaez gone, the top loon on MAGA mount is Trump’s pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK-Cray has a lot of skeleton and whale carcasses in his closet, including some interviews that have been getting new attention,” Kimmel said on Monday night. The late night host then showed an interview from June in which “Mr. Anti-Pharmaceutical” praised his experience with heroin.

“I did very very poorly in school until I started doing narcotics. Then I went to the top of my class,” Kennedy said during a podcast appearance on the “Shawn Ryan Show.” “I was at the bottom of my class. I started doing heroin, and I went to the top of my class.”

“It’s a great lesson. Remember kids, stay in school and do drugs,” Kimmel quipped. “He believes in every drug except the ones that keep you alive.”

It should be noted that in the same interview, Kennedy said that drugs “hollowed out” his life and that he managed to get sober 14 years after using LSD, heroin and cocaine.

Kimmel went on to say that between RFK Jr., former U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard and Dr. Oz, President-elect Trump has been filling out his cabinet “the way most people fill out Mad Libs — with crazy choices.”

Kimmel noted that these are “very important jobs that will have real and lasting impact on our lives” but the average America doesn’t understand that. To prove his point, he cut to a man-on-the-street segment where random people were asked about Trump’s alleged picks. The fictional choices included “Die Hard” antagonist Hans Gruber as Secretary of the Treasury, “The Beverly Hillbillies” character Jed Clampett as Secretary of Energy and “Breaking Bad” protagonist Walter White as Head of the Food and Drug Administration. Watch the full monologue above.