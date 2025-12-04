Jimmy Kimmel Gets Confused Trying to Guess His Co-Workers’ Spotify Wrapped Songs: ‘The Audience Has Turned on Me!’ | Video

In honor of Spotify’s annual, retrospective Wrapped release this week, Jimmy Kimmel tried — and failed spectacularly — Wednesday night to guess his co-workers’ top songs of the year.

The host brought out five members of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew and was forced to try and position each of them in front of their corresponding Spotify Wrapped lists, which were displayed on the studio wall behind them. Kimmel got off to an OK start when he made two correct guesses on his first pass. Things quickly spiraled into chaos from there, though, once he started trying to build off that initial, partial success.

The problem? The late night host started to move some of the co-workers whose Spotify lists he’d already correctly guessed, much to the audience’s dismay. The first time he tried, Kimmel reacted to the crowd’s groans with gratitude, turning to tell them, “Thank you guys.” However, when he almost made the same mistake again, Kimmel reacted with increasing embarrassment and confusion.

“Wow. The audience has turned on me!” the ABC comedian observed. He was ultimately forced to bring in his wife, Molly McNearney, to finish the game. “He’s really good at a lot of other things,” she assured viewers. Later, as Kimmel wrapped up the Wednesday night segment, he joked, “I’m going to tell you right now, I know it’s the holidays, but a lot of people are going to be fired tonight.”

Kimmel, of course, did not kick off his Wednesday night show without taking at least a few shots at President Trump and other members of the administration. The late night host specifically called out the president for announcing a plan to withhold SNAP benefits from Americans who live in Democrat-run states.

“He’s such a scoundrel,” Kimmel said. “Every day they come up with a new way to be cruel to the poor. Do you think they brainstorm? Like, do [United States Homeland Security Advisor] Stephen Miller and his goons get in a conference room and they’re like, ‘Okay guys, what do we got for tomorrow? It’s getting cold. Should we take away their coats?’ I guess those golden ballrooms don’t build themselves.”

Kimmel also thanked Costco for suing the Trump administration over its tariffs. The corporation is insisting that, if the Supreme Court rules that Trump’s use of the Emergency Economic Powers Act to enact his tariffs does not stand, then it should be given the money it has paid as part of the president’s tariff plan back.

“[That] would put Trump in a terrible bind,” Kimmel said. “He’d either have to disregard a ruling from the Supreme Court, which would create a constitutional crisis that would likely destroy his presidency, or even more devastating for him personally, he’d have to give someone their money back… I didn’t think it was possible for me to love you more, Costco. Thank you.”