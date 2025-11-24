‘Morning Joe’ Criticizes Democratic Lawmakers for Weak Stance on Trump’s Illegal Orders | Video

MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough was unimpressed by the Democratic lawmakers’ reminder to the military that they don’t have to obey illegal orders.

Several Democratic lawmakers posted a video last week telling members of the military and intelligence professionals that they don’t have to obey illegal orders to take control of American cities, an action that violates the Posse Comitatus Act.

Scarborough’s primary criticism of the Democrats was the politeness and gentle parenting in their response. “It’s such a Democratic thing to do. ‘You don’t have to follow illegal orders,’” he said, pandering the demand in a weak tone of voice.

“You know what a Republican would do: ‘You can’t follow illegal orders. It’s against your oath,’” he yelled as he banged his hand on the anchor desk. “And it is against their oath.”

Trump doubled down that these lawmakers’ actions were “sedition at the highest level” and that their behavior could be “punishable by death.” The president said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Friday, however, that he was not threatening them but he did say the group of six was in “serious trouble.” He further claimed that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would be looking into it from the military side.

“Pete Hegseth is looking into what?” Scarborough added. “Pete Hegseth is looking into whether they uphold their oath and don’t follow illegal orders? There’s nothing to look into.”

“If the president of the United States tells you he wants you to go to Los Angeles and you’re a Marine, that’s illegal,” he said. “It’s been illegal since 1878, I think.”

Scarborough also told the table that following the president’s orders — if they are deemed illegal — is not voluntary; it in fact violates the oath the military men promised to uphold when pledging to serve the United States.

“You cannot follow illegal orders, or you yourself will be held to account later,” he noted.

When Sen. Elissa Slotkin was asked if the president has administered any illegal orders, she said she was unaware of any, but she did have questions about what was happening in Venezuela.

Scarborough took issue with her claims that she had no clue about any illegal action. “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire then said that he did not completely disagree with her point, specifically when speaking about the legality of sending troops to Venezuela to fight the cartel.

“Any Supreme Court that doesn’t say that’s illegal is corrupt to the core,” Scarborough said. “I think even [Bush-appointed Supreme Court justice] Sam Alito will not go that far. If he does, well, that’s his legacy and not my worry.”

“Troops on the streets of U.S. are two things. Both illegal and politically unpopular,” Lemire added, while the panel said that sending troops violates the Posse Comitatus Act, which states that the armed forces are not supposed to be used against American citizens unless there is an active insurrection to control.