Jimmy Kimmel Calls Fox News Hosts ‘Bootlickers’ for Trump Tariff Coverage | Video

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News during the opening monologue of Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the network’s coverage of President Trump’s tariffs and the shockwaves his plans have sent throughout the American economy and the stock market over the last week.

“It’s all so serious now. This morning, my financial advisor called me and asked if I could spot him $20. the Dow, the NASDAQ, the S&P all down again today. Somehow, Donald Trump has managed to transform the stock market into Kanye West,” Kimmel joked. “China said the tariffs are a mistake on top of a mistake, which is also what Trump said when Eric [Trump] was born.”

The host noted that there is one “fun” thing to be found in the ongoing fallout of Trump’s tariff plan. “The fun part is watching his groupies — the bootlickers on ‘Fox and Friends’ try to spin [the tariffs] as if they are a good thing,” Kimmel added. He then rolled a clip from the Fox News show in which its hosts proclaimed that Trump has made it impossible for the world to ignore his economic demands.

“Well, that is true. You know what else nobody can ignore? A homeless person waving a full diaper over his head,” Kimmel countered. “That doesn’t make it a positive. Fox has been working very hard to pretend that what Trump is doing is good for us because they’re terrified of him. He turns on them [and] next thing you know Newsmax is on top.”

Kimmel did not fix his sights solely on Fox News for all the recent havoc. He blasted Trump specifically for not only enacting his aggressive tariff plan but also writing this week that he has “never felt better” ahead of a scheduled physical on Friday. “It’s funny because the rest of us have never felt worse,” Kimmel remarked. “I will say, after all he’s put us through, it will be nice to know that on Friday somebody will be squeezing his balls for a change.”

Further discussing Trump’s upcoming examination, Kimmel predicted, “I bet it’s going to be an excellent report. Let me guess: his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary, his blood pressure is astonishing and he is, by far, the healthiest president to have single-handedly tanked the world economy overnight.”

You can watch Tuesday night’s full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue yourself in the video above.