Jimmy Kimmel really dislikes Donald Trump, so of course he spent time making fun of the headline-making interview the former president sat down for with Fox News star Tucker Carlson. Kimmel took some time during his monologue to make fun of Carlson, too.

The Fox News host, Kimmel said, “slobbered all over [Trump’s] Christmas ornaments.”

The context, of course, is that the sit-down was Trump’s first Fox News chat since he was arraigned on 34 felony charges in New York City. And the fact that Carlson conducted the interview is news because just two months ago it was revealed as part of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit that he said he hates Trump “passionately” in 2021.

However, that awkward topic never came up during the interview which, as Kimmel noted, was largely Carlson letting Trump say whatever he wanted and sycophantically encouraging him.

“Our fondling father has reemerged. He sat for a 40-minute blab fest with Tucker Carlson last night on Fox News,” Kimmel said. “It was quite a chat. Trump covered everything from World War 3, which he seems to be rooting for, to wanting to take the President of China to a Broadway show. And also he, as he often does, managed to shoe in some thoughts about the N-word.”

Kimmel played a clip of Trump saying that “nuclear” was the “other” “n-word,” clearly meaning in addition to the racist one. And then Trump complain-bragged that “nobody” is talking about something he called “nuclear warming,” which he said is a bigger threat than global warming.

“Maybe the reason nobody’s talking about nuclear warming is because what the hell are you talking about?” Kimmel said. “I did a google search for ‘nuclear warming,’ there were 1,200 results, and the top one was a song on Spotify by a band called The Transplendent, which was actually pretty good.”

“But the reason nobody’s talking about ‘Nuclear Warming,’ is because that’s not a thing,” the host continued.

“This interview, it was terrible,” Kimmel added. “Not once did Tucker stop him and say ‘huh?’ But it did make one thing very clear: the fact that Donald Trump is a profoundly stupid person. I think it’s important to remember that.”

Kimmel ran down some of the other things Trump said before turning his attention to his interviewer. “Tucker Carlson just sits there like a doofus. He never interjects! He’s like, ‘Ooo, how hot was she?'”

“Because he’s terrified,” Kimmel explained, “because, three weeks ago, we found out he texted his co-workers about Trump saying, ‘I hate him passionately. He’s a demonic force. He’s a destroyer … He’s not going to destroy us. I’ve been thinking about this every day for four years.'”

“And then after thinking about it for four years,” Kimmel added, “Tuck sat down with the demonic force and slobbered all over his Christmas ornaments.”

“It was an embarrassing interview,” Kimmel declared. “You know, Fox News is hosting the first Republican primary debate in August. I don’t know, maybe they can hold it in whatever prison Trump is locked up in. If he’s not gonna pull out. Let the inmates be the audience. Tucker can finally meet all the white supremacists who love his show.”

Kimmel was at that point referring to the fact that the New York Times recently declared he hosts “what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.”

Watch the whole “Kimmel” monologue in the video above.