Donald Trump says the staff of the New York City courthouse at which he was arraigned last week were so moved by his presence or the event of his booking on criminal charges that they broke down into tears.

Trump, in his first interview since last Tuesday’s arraignment with Fox News and “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” called the courthouse staff “incredible” and further claimed they apologized to him.

“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” Trump told Fox News. “People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry.”

It was unclear what courthouse staff Trump was referring to. As part of the widespread media coverage of the arraignment, Trump could be seen being led out of a doorway of the courthouse into a hallway, heavily surrounded by uniformed law enforcement. Trump wore a sullen, serious look as the law enforcement officers escorting him maintained emotionless expressions.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts related to an alleged hush money scheme to cover up extramarital affairs leading up the 2016 presidential election.

“The defendant, Donald J. Trump, falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws,” Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy said.

Trump, in the interview with Carlson, went on to disparage President Joe Biden, saying he didn’t think Biden would be able to run for the presidency in 2024 despite an interview with NBC’s Al Roker on Sunday in which the president said he planned to.

“Look, I watch him just like you do,” Trump said. “And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong. I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that. Look, I don’t think he can.”

Trump, 76, was referring to a White House Easter egg hunt around which the interview was conducted. It was only during a final brief portion of the interview that Rocker hinted toward the question of Biden’s running in 2024.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden, 80, said.