Getty Images

Trump’s Arrest and Arraignment: How Cable News Ratings Stack Up

by | April 5, 2023 @ 12:01 PM

Fox News Channel drew in a total viewership of 2.2 million throughout the day

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Fox News Channel dominated coverage for Donald Trump’s Tuesday arraignment, with MSNBC coming second in total viewers throughout the day.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump ‘Will Never Be President Again’ After Post-Arrest Speech: ‘DeSantis Had to Be Feeling Great’ (Video)

Alex Wagner Applauds DA for Dismantling Trump Claim Hush Money Was to Protect Melania: ‘The One Line of Defense He Has’ (Video)
Imminent Threat, FBI/FBI: International

Ratings: ‘FBI’ Global Crossover Event Draws in Largest Tuesday Primetime Audience for CBS
the-view-sunny-hostin-alyssa-farah-griffin

‘The View': Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Clash on Impact of Trump Indictment: ‘I Will Tell You Why You’re Wrong’ (Video)
Kiefer Sutherland stars in "Rabbit Hole" and Gabriel Basso stars in "The Night Agent," two hot political thrillers streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

There Must Be a Conspiracy: Spy Thrillers Climb Most In-Demand New Shows Ranking | Chart
fallon-monologue

Fallon Has ‘Good News’ for Trump About Historic Indictment: ‘In Florida, All the History Books Have Been Thrown Out’ (Video)
the-daily-show-roy-wood-jr

Roy Wood Jr. Roasts Trump’s ‘Sad’ Expression in Courtroom Pic: Like Someone Told Him ‘Mike Pence Is Still Alive’ (Video)

Lawrence O’Donnell Slams Trump for Attacking Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s Wife: ‘No Mafia Boss Has Ever Done That’ (Video)