Jimmy Kimmel definitely believes that employees of the New York City courthouse where twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was arraigned were actually crying when he got arrested — but not out of upset or pity.

In the days following his arrest on 34 felony counts of business fraud, Trump has returned to one of his favorite claims, saying once again that people had tears in their eyes during his arraignment process. This time, he said it to Tucker Carlson, claiming, “It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry.”

But, Kimmel is certain that if there were tears, they certainly stemmed from something much more joyful.

“Yeah no, no. They were actually laughing,” Kimmel mocked. “Sometimes that looks like crying, you know? Sometimes if you laugh hard enough, it turns into crying — but it starts as laughing.”

Really, Kimmel had a good laugh at the idea that courthouse employees would pity Trump, particularly considering what he was arrested for.

“Can you imagine this man — these people were crying because he got in trouble for golf course humping a porn star?” Kimmel continued. “It’s mind-boggling! And it never stops.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.