Jimmy Kimmel Says Republicans Sang ‘For He’s a Jolly Rubella’ After Advancing RFK Jr. Nomination | Video

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t a fan of prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a man who frequently denies his anti-vaccines views despite clear documentation going back decades — And on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he had some harsh words for Republicans who voted to advance Kennedy’s nomination to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“It was stupor Tuesday in Washington today,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “Senators voted along party lines to advance the nominations of Trump’s pick for National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard, a woman who appears to have been styled by Cruella DeVille. And RFK Jr., who would definitely eat all the Dalmatians she kidnapped.”

“According to the Constitution, the Senate is required to ‘advise and consent’ on Presidential nominees. This time, Republicans decided to skip the advise part and go right to consent because these candidates…” Kimmel said. “After Kennedy got through, the Republicans who voted for him broke into a rousing chorus of ‘For He’s a Jolly Rubella.’”

That joke was of course a reference to just one of the dangerous diseases that would make a comeback if the lunatic beliefs of anti-vaccines activists became law of the land. It also might be a sideways reference to the very real measles outbreak RFK Jr. contributed to in Samoa — and then according to the Samoan health minister, lied under oath about.

Kimmel then talked about some of the disturbing other news out of the Trump administration. “Today we learned that Trump’s Department of Justice now has a list of the 5000 FBI employees and agents who were involved in the investigations related to January 6th, and to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election,” he said. “That seems fine, right? Probably wants to make sure they get a nice Christmas bonus or something.”

Kimmel also noted Trump apparently plans to start destroying the Department of Education soon, prompting Kimmel to observe, “eliminating the Department of Education isn’t making America Great Again, it’s making America Florida. Okay? I guess the idea is we’ll save money on books if the kids can’t read? I really don’t know.”

There’s more, and you can watch the whole monologue below: