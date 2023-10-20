Kimmel Jokes ‘the Rats Are Jumping Off the Spraytanic’ After Sidney Powell Flips on Trump (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel was absolutely delighted by the news Thursday that one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters during his attempt to overthrow the government has flipped and will now testify against him in his Georgia criminal trial.

“The Chicken McNuggets are coming home to roost, aren’t they? The rats are jumping off the Spraytanic,” Kimmel joked during his monologue on Thursday’s episode of his ABC talk show.

The attorney in question would be Sidney Powell, who assisted local Republican officials of illegally breaking into voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia in 2020 in an attempt to help Trump overturn the election by ‘proving’ it was rigged.

Powell was one of many lawyers representing Trump at the time, and has maintained steadfast support for him ever since. Until Thursday, when she pled guilty to several lesser charges agreed to testify against Trump.

“Donald Trump had another legal setback today. One of his former lawyers turned co-conspirator, Sidney Powell, this… weird… human lady who worked for him, pled guilty to six charges in Georgia, in the case related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel noted that Powell hired the local Republicans who committed the crime. “Turns out, that’s not a very lawyerly thing to do. As part of the deal, Powell gets six years of probation, and appears to be cooperating with prosecutors in their case against the others – which includes Trump.”

“Oh, man, the Chicken McNuggets are coming home to roost, aren’t they? The rats are jumping off the Spraytanic. The big, beautiful walls are closing in,” Kimmel gloated.

“And somewhere up there, John McCain is smiling. You know, he likes people who don’t get caught,” Kimmel added, referring of course to the time Trump mocked McCain for being a POW during the Vietnam War.

Watch the whole monologue at the top of the page. Kimmel’s Trump jokes begin at the 7:50 mark.