Jimmy Kimmel Spoofs X CEO Linda Yaccarino in Wake of Controversial Elon Musk Posts: ‘I Can Fix Him!’ | Video

“I just have to shrink myself down and hide under a chef hat and just kind of control everything he does,” pseudo-Yaccarino says

Between Elon Musk’s response to an antisemitic post and his recent lawsuit with the media watchdog Media Matters, X has been making even more headlines than usual. That’s why on Tuesday night Jimmy Kimmel thought he’d check in on the one woman bearing the brunt of this bad press: X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

“Elon is outspoken. But I can fix him. I just have to shrink myself down and hide under a chef hat and just kind of control everything he does,” Blaire Erskine (as Yaccarino) said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

As Kimmel asked this fake Yaccarino more questions, she became more and more frenzied.

“Everything’s going great. I don’t know what you’re talking about, everything’s going great,” Erskine told Kimmel while pouring herself a full glass of wine. When asked why she was drinking so much wine, she curtly responded, “I already drank all the vodka.”

Read Next
Elon Musk Sues Media Matters for 'Knowingly and Maliciously' Misrepresenting Amount of Antisemitic Content on X

When asked if she was worried that Musk’s hateful posts may impact X as a business, Erskine’s Yaccarino pretended that Kimmel asked her if a hotdog was a sandwich while eating cake with her hands. The segment concluded with Erskine screaming repeatedly, ripping her laptop in two and pummeling the phones on her desk with a mallet.

This latest round of social media drama started last Wednesday when Musk endorsed an antisemetic conspiracy theory on his platform. In response to one user’s post about the “great replacement theory” — a white nationalist, far right conspiracy theory that posits white populations are being “replaced” by non-white people — Musk responded, “You have said the actual truth.” This theory has been cited by several individuals who committed mass murder, and the Anti-Defamation League has a whole section on its site breaking down its antisemetic roots.

The following day, Media Matters released a report that accused X of placing brand ads next to pro-Hitler and white nationalist accounts. Shortly after the report was released several high-profile corporations boycotted X including entertainment companies Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony and Lionsgate. IBM and Apple also suspending their ads on the platform.

Linda Yaccarino at Code Conference
Read Next
Marketing Leaders Urge X CEO Linda Yaccarino to Step Down ‘Before Her Reputation Is Damaged’

This report also led to Musk filing a lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday. The suit claims the media watchdog organization “knowingly and maliciously” misrepresented the amount of antisemitic content on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article,” Yaccarino wrote in a post on X. “Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations.”

As for Yaccarino, she is being pressured to step down from her position as CEO of X by brand chiefs and marketing executives. According to a report from Axios, several professionals want her to leave the company “before her reputation is damaged.”

Read Next
Elon Musk Seems 'Hell-Bent on Destroying' X, Say Media Experts

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.