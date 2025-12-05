Jimmy Kimmel Thanks ‘Loyal Viewer’ Trump for Helping Him Become the ‘3rd Most Trending Person in the World’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel gave a special shout out to Donald Trump, crediting the president for making him the “third most trending person in the world.”

The comedian shared his new title during his monologue for Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and noted Trump was largely to thank for the newfound attention.

“I learned that, according to Google, for the year 2025, I was the third most trending person in the world,” Kimmel stated at the top of his show. “Now, I’m not sure if it’s an honor because No. 1 was a singer named D4vd, who spells his name with a four instead of an A [and] who is a suspect in a murder — which I guess got him bumped up.”

As Kimmel continued, he revealed that he fell just behind Kendrick Lamar, who landed in the No. 2 spot after he “murdered Drake this year at the halftime of the Super Bowl.”

“And then it’s me, even though I haven’t been involved in any murders,” Kimmel added. “I just want to say, none of this would ever have happened without the support of loyal viewers like President Trump, who has done so much this year to raise awareness of our show. Thank you, Mr. President for making me No. 3 in the world.”

Of course, Kimmel’s year wasn’t without any scandal, given he was briefly suspended by ABC back in September following remarks he made about the death of Charlie Kirk. While Kimmel’s suspension was lifted after less than a week, his show found itself pre-empted by Sinclair and Nexstar on their affiliates until Sept. 26.

Trump has also called for Kimmel to be fired from his late night gig on more than one occasion. In fact, last month, Trump ranted about Kimmel on Truth Social, where he asked ABC to “get the bum off the air!”

He added: “Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage.”

Kimmel responded by slamming Trump as a “snowflake,” adding: “I have honestly lost count now of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air… Every five weeks he flips out and wants me fired.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.