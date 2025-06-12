Jimmy Kimmel Takes Offense After Trump Says LA Has Become a ‘Trash Heap’: ‘It Was Always a Trash Heap’ | Video

After Donald Trump’s recent speech about the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel jumped to the defense of his city. But that defense probably didn’t play out the way people expected.

“The National Guard and the Marines are occupying downtown Los Angeles to stop the imaginary riots that are exclusively taking place in the president’s head,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Ahead of his big North Korea-style birthday parade this weekend, Trump spoke to the troops at Fort Bragg, the military base named after him, where he regaled them with a slew of insults about L.A.”

During his speech, Trump said that Los Angeles has gone from “one of the cleanest, safest and most beautiful cities on Earth to being a trash heap” within the span of a few decades.

“OK, now let me tell you something. I moved to Los Angeles in 1994. I’ve been here for more than 30 years. It was always a trash heap,” Kimmel said to laughter from his studio audience. “And I find it especially rich coming from the guy who single-handedly turned Atlantic City into a rusted out, syringe-filled raccoon’s nest.”

Kimmel went on to joke that, if you were to watch Fox News, “you would think that L.A. was getting invaded by more aliens than the movie ‘Mars Attacks!’” He also showed his audience a map of the Los Angeles area, zooming in more and more until he pinpointed the tiny red square exactly where the protests are taking place.

“This is the emergency equivalent of having a mosquito bite on your body,” Kimmel said.



You can watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue in the video above.