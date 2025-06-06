Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump-Musk Relationship Was ‘Woke Back Mountain’ Until It Ended in Flames | Video

Jimmy Kimmel joked in Thursday’s monologue that the Trump-Musk fallout felt like Christmas morning for him — but with two trees instead of one.

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” recapped the day’s very public feud between two of the world’s most powerful men, detailing their lovers-to-enemies timeline.

“In February, Elon tweeted, ‘I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man,’” Kimmel said. “They couldn’t quit each other. It was like Woke Back Mountain with these two.”

Kimmel also noted that Trump stayed uncharacteristically quiet amid Musk’s social media berating of him.

“He almost behaved like dare I say the President of the United States,” the late night host and outspoken critic of the president said.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to the social media platform he owns, X, and dropped what he called “the really big bomb,” saying Trump is in the Epstein files and that’s why he has not released them.

“I feel bad for Donald Trump. First he lost Jeffery Epstein, now Elon, he’s running out of friends,” he said. “This is so hard for everyone except me of course. This is great for me.”

Watch the monologue below:

Musk and Trump’s drama took over the Internet Thursday, and the most powerful men in the world were not the only ones to take to social media to air out their dirty laundry. Other notable figures put their two cents in too, including Steve Bannon, Alex Jones and Kanye “Ye” West.

“Even Kanye West took a break from designing his new line of summer swastikas to say, ‘Bros please no we love you so much,’” Kimmel said. “That’s when you know things are nuts when the guy trying to bring everyone together is Kanye West.”