Jimmy Kimmel Is Perplexed by Good Trump Polls: ‘All the Best People Think He’s the Worst’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel’s reaction to a recent poll showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in several crucial swing states was blunt: “How could this be?”

During his monologue on Wednesday’s episode of his ABC show, Kimmel noted how many former associates have spoken out against him, joking that Trump “doesn’t even lead in a poll of people who worked for him.”

What gave Kimmel such a “headache” was a poll released earlier Monday by the Wall Street Journal that claims Trump is polling ahead of President Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

And this prompted him to note how many people don’t feel the same way.

“His own former Vice President – said, ‘I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump,” Kimmel said, adding, “here’s what you should be paying to – paying attention to.”

“His longtime former lawyer, Michael Cohen says, ‘Donald’s an idiot.’ “His former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, ‘I think he’s unfit for office.’ His other former Defense Secretary said he’s the ‘first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people. He tries to divide us.’ Former Chief of Staff John Kelly said Trump ‘has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our constitution, and the rule of law,’” Kimmel said.

Next Kimmel noted how former Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump “shouldn’t be anywhere near” the presidency, Rex Tillerson dissed Trump’s understanding of foreign policy, and his own former national security adviser said he has an “absence of leadership.”

“Another former National Security Advisor said foreign leaders think he is a ‘laughing fool,’” Kimmel continued. “His former Communications Director called him ‘the domestic terrorist of the 21st century.’ His former Press Secretary said: ‘I am terrified of him running in 2024.’ His former Homeland security adviser: ‘An utter disgrace.’”

Kimmel ended this bit with a joke referring to Stormy Daniels: “And his former golf trip sex partner said he has a ‘dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.’ I mean – what more do we NEED to hear?”

“All the ‘best people’ think he’s the worst.”

Watch the monologue above now.