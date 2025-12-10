Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump the ‘Most Miserable SOB in the World’ Over White House UFC Birthday Plan | Video

Jimmy Kimmel mercilessly mocked Donal Trump Tuesday night over the president’s plan to stage a UFC fight on the White House lawn for his birthday next year, calling the commander-in-chief “a child.”

Kimmel began by noting that, despite rising affordability concerns throughout the country, Trump told Politico he’d grade America’s economy A+++++ right now. “If it wasn’t five pluses, would he be planning a UFC fight on the White House lawn?” Kimmel remarked. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host went on to detail the president’s extravagant UFC plan, which revolves around a 5,000-seat arena being built in front of the White House.

“They scaled it down from 20,000 to 5,000, which is fine because Trump will say it was 100,000 anyway,” Kimmel explained. “The event will take place on June 14, which just happens to be his 80th birthday. Whose 80th birthday theme is inviting men to beat the crap out of each other on his lawn? The most miserable son of a b—h in the world, that’s who.”

“The weigh-ins for this event will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. That is not a joke. The same people who are all, ‘Don’t you dare desecrate the flag,’ [are] totally fine with guys in their underpants at the foot of Abraham Lincoln,” the late night host added. “But it’s his birthday. You know, we have to have a party for his birthday! What a child.”

You can check out Kimmel’s full Tuesday monologue yourself in the video below.

Kimmel criticized not only Trump’s childlike behavior, but the treatment he receives from other members of his presidential administration.

“Everyone around him treats him like he’s three years old,” Kimmel noted, and that is because, according to the ABC late night host, Trump might as well be.

“He is three years old,” Kimmel insisted. “He needs a lot of attention, so they let him have a press conference every day. He needs immediate gratification, [so] they give him a Diet Coke button. He gets constant praise for nothing. ‘Oh, you did so good. Look how big you are. Your MRI is perfect.’ He takes nap time often in the middle of a meeting.”

“They order him McDonald’s. He gets ice cream after dinner every night,” Kimmel continued. “He loves to use a Sharpie when he’s not supposed to. He wants to hear the same two songs over and over and over again, and he wears diapers! He’s three years old. If we could just get him to start watching ‘Cocomelon’ instead of Newsmax, problem solved.”