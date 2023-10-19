“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling says she would “happily” do two years in prison over her anti-trans views.

On Tuesday the controversial author posted an image on X that read “Repeat after us: trans women are women” with the comment “No.” One of her followers responded to the post, saying that if the Labour Party is in charge in the U.K., you’ll get a two-year stint in prison.

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” Rowling wrote in response. “Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

The post seems to be in response to a Daily Mail article posted last Saturday. The article in question details how the Labour Party is seeking to expand the definition of a hate crime to include intentionally misgendering a trans person. An unnamed Tory source told the Mail that people being arrested for misgendering others isn’t “enough” for the Labour Party and that “they want them locked up for two years.”

However, the image Rowling posted was not part of the Mail article. The original image was part of a campaign Dazed magazine launched following the controversy around London Pride. During the July event, there was an anti-trans protest from the lesbian and feminist group Get the L Out. The official Pride organizers called the demonstration “shocking and disgusting” and apologized for the protest.

To show their support of the trans community, Dazed magazine projected the messages “Repeat after us: trans women are women” and “Repeat after us: trans men are men” on the Ministry of Justice building. This stunt took place in July.

The “Harry Potter” author has come under fire for her anti-transgender views since 2017. Actors who have appeared in the Wizarding World franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, have condemned her comments.