Jo Koy Comedy ‘Josep’ From Randall Park, ‘Always Be My Maybe’ Writer in the Works at ABC

ABC has put into development a comedy starring Jo Koy and co-written by “Man With a Plan” alum Steve Joe and “Always Be My Maybe” duo Michael Golamco and Randall Park, the network announced Thursday.

Titled “Josep,” the series centers on a “hard-working nurse trying to navigate dating, fatherhood, and the hilarious complications caused by his strong-willed Filipino mother moving in with him.” Koy will star and executive produce.

Joe, Golamco and Park are all credited as writers and executive producers on the project, with Joe set to serve as showrunner.

Joe most recently served as co-executive producer on 20th’s “Doogie Howser” reboot, “Doogie Kamealoha, MD,” for Disney+. He also served as a consulting producer on the studio’s “Turner & Hooch” series, also for Disney+. His other credits include “Young Sheldon,” “The Real O’Neals” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

Park and Golamco co-wrote the 2019 Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” with Park’s co-star Ali Wong. Golamco’s other credits include Disney+’s “Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures” and “Grimm.”

The project hails from 20th Television, with “Fresh Off the Boat” duo Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar set to executive produce via their company The Detective Agency’s overall deal with the studio. Hieu Ho of Park and Golamco’s Imminent Collision also executive produce, alongside Joe Meloche.