‘Reba’ Stars to Reunite as JoAnna Garcia Swisher Sets ‘Happy’s Place’ Season 2 Guest Star Arc

There will be another “Reba” reunion on “Happy’s Place,” with JoAnna Garcia Swisher coming on board for Season 2.

Swisher will join the NBC sitcom’s second season as a guest star, adding to the lineup of “Reba” stars appearing on “Happy’s Place” after Steve Howey and Christopher Rich made cameos in Season 1.

Swisher will play Kenzie, a local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign and all of it is much to Bobbie’s chagrin, per the official character description.

She joins Season 2 guest stars Carol Kane (“Taxi,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Christopher Lloyd (“Taxi,” “Back to the Future,” “The Addams Family”) and Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”).

Getting Swisher on the show has been a priority for both Reba McEntire, who played Swisher’s on-screen mom on “Reba,” as well as series co-creator Kevin Abbott, who told press in August that they were working hard on finding the right role for Swisher.

“We really, really want JoAnna to be on the show,” Abbott said at the time. “We have a couple of roles that we are juggling to decide which would be the most fun for her — because we don’t want to bring somebody on and just have them be on. We want to bring them on and have, even if it’s just for us, a fun reason that they are playing the role that they are playing.”

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Happy’s Place” is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott, who executive produce alongside McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.

“Happy’s Place” Season 2 premieres on NBC on Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.