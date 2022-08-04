Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy are set to star in the next film from “Midnight Special” and “Loving” director Jeff Nichols in a project called “The Bikeriders” set up at New Regency, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Nichols will both write and direct the original film that is a period drama set in the 1960s and is inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon from his 1967 book also titled “The Bikeriders.”

Production will begin on the film in Cincinnati, Ohio, this October.

Though inspired by a group of motorcyclists photographed throughout Chicago, Nichols’ “The Bikeriders” is an original story inspired by the book and follows the rise of a fictional, midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing “The Bikeriders” through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

Nichols was most recently attached to direct a spinoff to “A Quiet Place,” but he exited the project last year. His last feature was “Loving” in 2016, and he’s also the director of “Midnight Special,” “Shotgun Stories,” “Take Shelter” and “Mud.”

Comer most recently starred in “The Last Duel” from Ridley Scott on the feature film end, and she this year landed another Emmy nomination for her work on the series “Killing Eve.”

Butler most recently broke out in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” and he’s already landed a part in “Dune: Part Two.”

Hardy most recently starred in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and will next be seen in Gareth Evans’ “Havoc.”

Nichols is represented by CAA; Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; and Slate PR. Butler is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and The Lede Company. Comer is represented by Independent Talent Group, WME, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Hardy is represented by United Agents, Range Media Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Deadline first reported the news.