Jodie Comer is set to make her Broadway debut with the new solo play “Prima Facie,” in which she currently stars on London’s West End.

The production, which is wrapping up a sold-out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre, is expected to make its way across the Atlantic in Spring 2023. It will have a limited engagement at one of New York’s Shubert theaters, with the exact venue and dates to be announced.

Written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin, “Prima Facie” is about Tessa (Comer), a young woman from a working-class background who has worked her way up to the top of the legal field. After an unexpected event, she faces a crisis of morality as she reflects on the patriarchal power of the law.

The play originally opened in Sydney, Australia, winning the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Drama, the 2020 David Williamson Award for Outstanding Theatre Writing, and the 2020 Major Australian Writers’ Guild Award spanning all categories of theatre, film and television.

“It has been an absolute privilege to tell Tessa’s story here in London over the past few weeks and to now have the opportunity to take Prima Facie to Broadway is a dream come true,” said the Emmy and BAFTA Award winner in a press release.

Comer’s stage debut comes after an extremely busy few years for the Liverpool native. After her breakout performance as Russian assassin Villanelle in “Killing Eve,” the actress headlined Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” and starred in “Free Guy” alongside Ryan Reynolds. She won her second Best Actress BAFTA TV award for her performance in the COVID drama “Help,” which she also executive produced. Next up, Comer will executive produce and star in a series adaptation of the sex therapy novel “Big Swiss.”

“Prima Facie” is produced by Empire Street Productions. The set and costumes are designed by Miriam Buether, with lighting design by Natasha Chivers and sound design by Ben & Max Ringham. The music is composed by Rebecca Lucy Taylor and video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio. US general management is by 101 Productions Ltd.