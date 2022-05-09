Jodie Comer to Star in Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’

“Killing Eve” and “The Last Duel” star Jodie Comer will star in an apocalyptic thriller called “The End We Start From” from director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch.

Belo’s (British series “Requiem” and “Ellen”) film is based on a novel by Megan Hunter of the same name about an environmental crisis that submerges London in flood waters and sees a young family torn apart in the chaos. Comer will play a woman who along with her newborn try to find their way home.

Hunter’s novel “The End We Start From” came out in 2017 and was her debut novel, and it drew comparisons to Cormac McCarthy’s seminal book “The Road.” Alice Birch, a writer on “Normal People,” “Succession” and “Lady Macbeth,” wrote the screenplay for the film. Hunter is also the author of 2020’s “The Harpy.”

Anton and BBC Film will co-finance the film with the aim to begin production this August.

The film is being produced by SunnyMarch’s Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland, Hera Pictures’ Liza Marshall alongside Sophie Hunter and Amy Jackson. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Comer, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and Cecile Gaget and BBC Film’s Eva Yates will executive produce.

Cecile Gaget will launch global sales on the film at the upcoming 2022 Cannes Market. UTA Independent Film Group will represent the U.S. sale.

“’The End We Start From’ is very close to our hearts. Megan’s heart-wrenching novel, and Alice’s wonderful adaptation, present a story about motherhood, separation, social and environmental upheaval, and those primal instincts in us which draw moments of joy and inspiration out of the chaos. We are incredibly excited to have Mahalia and Jodie lead this talented creative team in making what we know will be a resonant, riveting film,“ Leah Clarke, Liza Marshall and Adam Ackland said in a joint statement.

Anton recently acquired a minority stake in Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch and announced a development and production agreement for feature films, and “The End We Start From” will be the first project under that agreement.

Alice Birch is represented by UTA, United Agents and attorney Nelson Davis. Benedict Cumberbatch and SunnyMarch are represented by UTA, Conway van Gelder Grant, and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Deadline first reported the news.