Jodie Sweetin is not pleased that her latest movie “Craft Me a Romance” will debut on Great American Family (GAF), the network her former co-star Candace Cameron Bure works for.

After admitting she was “surprised” by the news, Sweetin added, “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Sweetin acknowledged that it can be difficult for actors to know where their work will or will not premiere, especially since that decision isn’t theirs to make. She added, “Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold.”

The movie’s set to premiere on GAF in September and co-stars Brent Bailey, Maxwell Caulfield and Julie Brown. Sweetin stars as the owner of an arts and crafts store going up against a competitor (Bailey) who threatens to force her out of business if she doesn’t sell her shop.

Sweetin previously spoke out against her former “Full House” co-star last December, after Bure told The Wall Street Journal that “traditional marriage” would be kept “at the core” of GAF. The comment came after Bure’s departure from the Hallmark Channel, which has made a point of showcasing films that feature LGBTQ+ stories in recent years.

Bure added, “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Sweetin was quick to clarify that her own values do not align with Bure’s. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter. I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone … I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it.”

The actress also affirmed her political and personal values in an interview for the “UnWrapped” podcast in July 2022. Sweetin was blunt as she discussed why she can’t be friends with people who are anti-abortion. She said, “Hurting people’s feelings is just not on my list of things that I really give a shit about right now.”