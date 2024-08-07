President Biden Sets First Interview Since Dropping Out of 2024 Race at CBS

Robert Costa will interview the president for "CBS News Sunday Morning"

President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden completed his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race with CBS News on Wednesday afternoon, the network announced.

The sit-down with journalist Robert Costa will air as part of this week’s “CBS News Sunday Morning” programming at 9 a.m. ET. A first look preview will air on Wednesday during “America Decides” on CBS News at 5 p.m. ET.

Completed at the White House, topics covered in the conversation included Biden’s decision to step out of the race and pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, what he thinks of the state of the U.S. and “a range of other topics, including his reflections on American democracy,” according the release.

Costa documented Biden’s decision to run for president in 2020 against former President Donald Trump in depth with “Peril,” which he co-authored with Bob Woodward. Most recently, he’s traveled on the Biden campaign trail, chronicling his supporters in battleground states and speaking with Biden directly about the power of organized labor.

Biden exited the 2024 presidential race against Republican nominee Trump and handed the baton to Harris on July 21. She has gone on to earn the delegates to become the party’s nominee and in two weeks’ time announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Biden’s decision came after a weeks-long pressure campaign within the party and voters following his disastrous performance debating Trump on CNN.

