While vacationing in St. Croix, President Joe Biden told reporters that his New Year’s resolution is “to come back next year,” which Fox News hosts joked meant he was resolving to “stay alive.”

After viewing the clip of Biden speaking to a reporter in St. Croix on Sunday, “Fox & Friends” cohost Pete Hegseth quipped that the 81-year-old president meant that his resolution was to “stay alive.”

Rival politicians have raised issues about Biden’s age and fitness to continue serving as president.

“That’s what Obama told him, to stay alive,” said Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“Joe, just make it, man,” said Johnny Jones.

“I’m just coming back next year… which is tomorrow,” added Hegseth.

Jones suggested that Biden’s resolutions should be “don’t let the dog bite as many people, don’t let the kids get in as much trouble,” referencing the Bidens’ dog Commander and the legal troubles of his son, Hunter Biden. Jones added, “maybe one is, I don’t know, secure the border.”

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Donald Trump is running again for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, despite numerous indictments for obstruction, fraud, violation of the Espionage Act and other felony charges. He was recently barred from appearing on GOP primary ballots in Colorado and Maine.

His first trial, stemming from an August indictment for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is set for March 4 in Washington D.C.

The second trial, in which he is accused of falsifying business records related to payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, is scheduled to begin in New York on March 25.

His Florida trial for mishandling classified documents is currently set to begin May 20.

No trial date has been set yet for his Georgia indictment, which named 18 co-conspirators in the 2020 election plot.

Prior to Biden, the oldest sitting president was Ronald Reagan, who left office at age 77 in 1989. He was later revealed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.