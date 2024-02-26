Joe Biden will make a surprise appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

The president is set to appear Monday in 30 Rock’s Studio 8G with Amy Poehler, who first came to the late night show as its first guests ever. Biden, who was vice president at the time, and Poehler served as Meyer’s inaugural guests when the show first premiered on Feb. 24, 2014.

As Biden returns to the show, the Monday telecast marks Biden’s first appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” as the sitting president.

Monday’s episode celebrates the 10th anniversary of the NBC late night show, which returned for its 11th season in October following the resolution of the WGA strike, which delayed the return of late night series.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary is “jarring” to Meyers, he told TheWrap when reflecting on the show’s evolution, pointing to previous guests who sat on his couch prior to the pandemic. “It really does feel like a different show.”

“It’s just constantly trying to do things differently and finding new ways to do things and trying to adjust the process sometimes,” Meyers said of the series’ growth. “We’ve never been a show where the solution has been, ‘We gotta work every day of the week and twice on Sundays!’ We have found that the looser it’s gotten, not in the way it deals with the facts or the way it tackles tricky subjects, but we want the show to feel comfortable and lived in. So mostly it’s just taking advantage of every night as a new rep just to try to be more comfortable with how we do it.”

Watch a teaser of the appearance in a video Meyers posted to X below.

It’s a 10 year reunion between @SethMeyers, Amy Poehler and @POTUS @JoeBiden! Tune in tonight. pic.twitter.com/VDDbThA0Ae — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 26, 2024

Produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” premieres weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.