Joe Biden is now on TikTok. The president launched his account on Super Bowl Sunday, releasing a “this or that” video themed to the big game. When asked Chiefs or Niners, Biden deferred, but when asked to pick between Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce, Biden chose “Mama Kelce,” saying with great enthusiasm, “I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies.”

And when asked about the conspiracy theories making their way around conservative circles that the Chiefs were set up to win the Super Bowl to bolster a likely Swift endorsement of Biden, the president replied, “I’d get in trouble if I told you.”

The Biden TikTok account — which is run by the Biden-Harris reelection campaign — launches ahead of November’s election, when he’s expected to face Donald Trump once again. But the TikTok account launch also comes as the social media service itself is a hot topic in the U.S. government.

States like Montana have tried to ban the social media app, citing concerns over data security. Even the Biden administration tried to force China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to sell the company last March.

U.S. officials expressed concern about national security issues revolving around China’s government controlling an app that tens of millions of Americans have on their phones and computers.

TikTok has also come under fire for spreading misinformation during the Israel-Gaza war.