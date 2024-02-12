Joe Biden Joins TikTok, Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories | Video

The president launched his account on Super Bowl Sunday

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Joe Biden is now on TikTok. The president launched his account on Super Bowl Sunday, releasing a “this or that” video themed to the big game. When asked Chiefs or Niners, Biden deferred, but when asked to pick between Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce, Biden chose “Mama Kelce,” saying with great enthusiasm, “I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies.”

And when asked about the conspiracy theories making their way around conservative circles that the Chiefs were set up to win the Super Bowl to bolster a likely Swift endorsement of Biden, the president replied, “I’d get in trouble if I told you.”

The Biden TikTok account — which is run by the Biden-Harris reelection campaign — launches ahead of November’s election, when he’s expected to face Donald Trump once again. But the TikTok account launch also comes as the social media service itself is a hot topic in the U.S. government.

States like Montana have tried to ban the social media app, citing concerns over data security. Even the Biden administration tried to force China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to sell the company last March.

U.S. officials expressed concern about national security issues revolving around China’s government controlling an app that tens of millions of Americans have on their phones and computers.

TikTok has also come under fire for spreading misinformation during the Israel-Gaza war.

@bidenhq

lol hey guys

♬ Fox nfl theme – Notrandompostsguy
The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on December 20, 2022 in Culver City, California
Read Next
TikTok to Open LA Studio for Livestream Sales Videos | Report

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.