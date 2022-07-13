“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge are all starring in a romantic heist film called “Marmalade” from Signature Films that has just wrapped filming earlier this month in Minnesota.

“Marmalade” is the directorial debut from actor Keir O’Donnell (“Wedding Crashers,” “Ambulance,” “American Sniper”) and is based on his own script.

Here’s the logline: In order to escape jail and reunite with the alluring love of his life, a naive small-town man narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate.

“Marmalade” is produced by Tea Shop Productions’ James Harris and Mark Lane with Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg under the Signature Films banner, and is produced in association with Jason Shapiro for Silver Lining Entertainment. Polly Morgan is the cinematographer.

Keery is best known for portraying Steve Harrington in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” He starred in Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy” opposite Ryan Reynolds for 20th Century Studios/Disney and was the lead of the social media satire “Spree,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Morrone will next be seen starring alongside Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the Amazon Studios series adaptation “Daisy Jones & The Six,” which is currently in post-production. Recent film credits include “Never Goin’ Back” for A24 and “Mickey and the Bear.”

Hodge stars as Hawkman in Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Black Adam” for DC Comics and Warner Bros. He recently wrapped production on “Parallel Forests” alongside his brother Edwin Hodge. He also starred in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss and “Clemency” with Alfre Woodard.

Signature Films is behind Dean Craig’s upcoming “The Estate” with Toni Collette and Anna Faris, “Bar Fight” with Melissa Fumero and Rachel Bloom, the action film “One Shot” with Ryan Philippe, the romance “She Is Love” with Haley Bennett, and another action film “Traphouse” starring Dave Bautista.

O’Donnell is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, Keery is represented by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment, Morrone is represented by WME, and Hodge is represented by Paradigm and the Priluck Company.