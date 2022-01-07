joe millioniare: for richer or poorer

Fox

Fox’s New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Premiere Is More ‘Poorer’ Than ‘Richer’ in Ratings

by | January 7, 2022 @ 8:36 AM

Sans NFL football competition, CBS shows all hit season highs in total viewers

“Joe Millionaire: For Richer or For Poorer” didn’t provide a wealth of viewers to Fox on Thursday. The series premiere also underwhelmed in ratings among adults 18-49.

Fox, which filled its entire primetime with the two-hour “Joe Millionaire” debut, tied ABC for third place in ratings. It was last among the Big 4 broadcast networks in total viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

winter studio release delay

Why Studios Are Sticking to Winter Theatrical Releases Despite Omicron Surge, Sony’s ‘Morbius’ Delay
disney box office 2021

Inside Disney’s Wild 2021 Box Office: Hybrid Releases, New Marvel Heroes and ScarJo Feud

How Valuable Is The CW in the Streaming Era? | Analysis
aew

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Debut on TBS Draws 1 Million Viewers, Jumps 15% in Key Demo
Good Sam

Ratings: ‘Good Sam’ Has a Pretty Bad Debut on CBS
sony box office 2021

Sony Struck Box Office Gold With Spider-Man in 2021 – But Not Much Else
the-book-of-boba-fett-temuera-morrison-ming-na-wen-image

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Crashes Onto This Week’s List of In-Demand New Shows
jason kilar warnermedia

Streaming Is a ‘3-Horse Race’ Among Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, WarnerMedia Boss Says
fox news the five

Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Tops in Total Viewers for Q4 – a First for a Non-Primetime Cable News Show
The cast of "This is Us"; The cast of "Black-ish" (NBC/ABC)

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Premiere Doubles ‘Black-ish’ Final Season Premiere
ryan seacrest - Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Dominates Ball-Drop Hour With Nearly 20 Million Viewers