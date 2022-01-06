Good Sam

CBS

Ratings: ‘Good Sam’ Has a Pretty Bad Debut on CBS

by | January 6, 2022 @ 9:31 AM

”Amazing Race“ returns better

CBS’ “Good Sam” did not get off to a good start Wednesday night in terms of TV ratings, posting just a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers.

There was a bright spot for CBS last night. The two-hour Season 33 premiere of “The Amazing Race” didn’t do *amazing* with a 0.7 rating/4.2 million total viewers but it was up 18% in overall audience from its previous season premiere (in October 2020).

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

