Ratings: ‘Good Sam’ Has a Pretty Bad Debut on CBS

”Amazing Race“ returns better

There was a bright spot for CBS last night. The two-hour Season 33 premiere of “The Amazing Race” didn’t do *amazing* with a 0.7 rating/4.2 million total viewers but it was up 18% in overall audience from its previous season premiere (in October 2020).

CBS’ “Good Sam” did not get off to a good start Wednesday night in terms of TV ratings, posting just a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers.

If not for “Good Sam” dragging primetime down at 10 p.m., CBS could have tied NBC atop the Nielsen leaderboard in the key demo. NBC aired its “Chicago” shows on Wednesday, winning the evening.

Lower down the Nielsen sheets, Fox hung in there with ABC. But just hanging in there at the bottom of the Big 4 isn’t very impressive considering Fox aired the Season 2 premiere of “I Can See Your Voice” and the time-period premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s new series “Next Level Chef,” which performed much, much better Sunday following a huge NFL lead-in. It also helps — or should help — that Fox is the only one of the Big 4 broadcast networks that does not nationally schedule the generally low-rated 10 o’clock hour.

Anyway, NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 landed a 0.7 rating and 6.7 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” earned a 0.8 rating and 7 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 0.7 rating and 5.9 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.7 million.

ABC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, Fox was fourth with 2 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” had a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Home Economics” managed a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. After the comedy block, game show “The Chase” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

For Fox, “I Can See Your Voice” returned with a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 8. At 9, “Next Level Chef” managed a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.0 and in viewers with 278,000, airing just reruns.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.